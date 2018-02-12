The 51st Ag Expo is scheduled to open its gates on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Fair
HI: 60°
LO: 42°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 51st World Ag Expo will open its gate on Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. in Tulare, Calif.
Opening ceremonies with live music and a national anthem performance by Emily de Graaf and the Tulare Community Band start at 9:15 a.m. in the World Ag Expo Arena.
Sonny Perdue, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture is scheduled to attend the opening day of the expo. Those wishing to attend a closed Town Hall with Perdue can RSVP by messaging info@farmshow.org.
The Bud Light After-Hours Party will be on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and will feature a performance by Craig Campbell at 5:30 p.m
Tickets can be purchased for the Toyota Tundra Giveaway at Gate 2 of the Toyota Exhibit for $5. The drawing will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Cal City officials are serving a search warrant at a home suspected of growing marijuana illegally on Cal City Boulevard.
The 51st World Ag Expo will open its gate on Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. in Tulare, Calif.
This week on "At The Table," Jada Montemarano visits Crab In A Bag to check out their Fat Tuesday special full of crab and Cajun flair.
The Bakersfield Condors and JJ's Legacy will be delivering gifts to pediatrics patients at the Bakersfield Memorial Hospital on Monday.