The 51st Ag Expo is scheduled to open its gates on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 51st World Ag Expo will open its gate on Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. in Tulare, Calif.

Opening ceremonies with live music and a national anthem performance by Emily de Graaf and the Tulare Community Band start at 9:15 a.m. in the World Ag Expo Arena.

Sonny Perdue, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture is scheduled to attend the opening day of the expo. Those wishing to attend a closed Town Hall with Perdue can RSVP by messaging info@farmshow.org.

The Bud Light After-Hours Party will be on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and will feature a performance by Craig Campbell at 5:30 p.m

Tickets can be purchased for the Toyota Tundra Giveaway at Gate 2 of the Toyota Exhibit for $5. The drawing will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday.