The Bakersfield Police Department reminds public they "do NOT enforce immigration laws"

Fair
HI: 66°
LO: 40°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department took to their Facebook early on Monday to remind the public that they "do NOT enforce immigration laws."
This announcement comes with the arrival of the DACA deadline of March 5.
The journalism programs at CSUB and BC took home awards over the weekend at the Associate Collegiate Press Conference.
The Bakersfield Police Department took to their Facebook early on Monday to remind the public that they "do NOT enforce immigration laws."
Sprint car racer Greg Wilson will be making a pit stop in Bakersfield on Monday.
UPDATE (March 5, 10:10 a.m.)