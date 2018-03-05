The Bakersfield Police Department reminds public they "do NOT enforce immigration laws"

Johana Restrepo
9:50 AM, Mar 5, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department took to their Facebook early on Monday to remind the public that they "do NOT enforce immigration laws."

This announcement comes with the arrival of the DACA deadline of March 5. 

