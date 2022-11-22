The Blessing Corner in Bakersfield is serving up helpings of hope to Bakersfield families this Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's a time dedicated to giving thanks but for some families, they say just having a meal on their table during the holiday is something to be thankful for. That's why one organization is doing what it can to make that happen. For Blessing Corner Ministries in Bakersfield, it's about more than offering a meal on Thanksgiving Day. It's about making sure families have the fixings to prepare their own holiday meal.

Steve Aguinaga is one of the many Bakersfield residents who received a Thanksgiving food basket from Blessing Corner Ministries. He says feeling the love and appreciation of the community is just as important as the food.

"It shows that there's a lot of love in the community, because without the people that are donating all this stuff, then people like us wouldn't have it, and like you said, it's not just the homeless. It's everybody that really needs it now," said Aguinaga.

That's why Pastors Bonnie and John Turner with Blessing Corner Ministries say they're geared up to give 500 families food and household items to use on the holiday.

"Some of these people are living in their cars, so we know it's either I keep my car and come to the blessing corner and just get whatever help that I need or just be on the streets somewhere," said Bonnie Turner. "The economy is just unbelievable right now."

The prep work for Blessing Corner's Thanksgiving food distribution and meal has already been underway for weeks. The Turners say they wouldn't have it any other way.

"For us, this is Thanksgiving. Being able to give thanks, to handle so many different products, to bless so many others," said Bonnie. "To me, that's everything."

"So many people are hurting right now, and we know that because we've been in that situation before, years ago," said John. "We can tell when a person is going through and they have a need and everything."

The first person in line for a Blessing Corner basket was Alicia Simone of Bakersfield. She says she's grateful there's an opportunity for the community to help people like her.

"It's really wonderful to be able to come here, and everything is so well organized and everybody is, like, to them it's a big joy helping people like us, low income," said Simone. "It's a blessing."

The baskets contain items like ham and beverages, but to the people who receive them, the specific items aren't as important as having the resource available.

"Of course it's going to help us during this time because, for one, we won't have to spend as much for the necessities we still need," said Aguinaga. "Instead of spending $100 dollars, we'll just say hypothetically, we'll just spend maybe $40 dollars."

"It's a big help for us people that are retired," agreed Simone. "We're retired and the prices, the way things are, inflation and high prices, is, like, incredible. Plain incredible. It's so very helpful."

Both Simone and Aguinaga say it's a blessing to have people who help during times of need, and extend their thanks to the entire community.

In addition to the food distribution, The Blessing Corner will also be hosting their annual Thanksgiving Day meal on Thursday from 11:30 am until 2:00 pm for those in our community who may not otherwise be able to have a Thanksgiving meal. For information on how you can still help, please visit The Blessing Corner's website.