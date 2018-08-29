The Burger Spot shut down after failed health inspection

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - The Burger Spot in Tehachapi has been shut down after a failed health inspection.

The restaurant received a 66% during its inspection on August 28. During the inspection, inspectors found live cockroaches in the food prep area. The Burger Spot also did not have a required food prep sink.

According to the inspection report, the kitchen and food prep area flooring needs to be replaced, and a back flow system must be installed.

The restaurant is located at 208 W. Tehachapi Boulevard.