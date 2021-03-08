Menu

California Highway Patrol investigating deadly hit-and-run on NB 99 at Ming Avenue

23ABC News
California Highway Patrol
Posted at 6:41 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 14:05:43-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened eary Monday morning on the Northbound 99 at Ming Avenue.

According to CHP, officers arrived at the scene just after 1 a.m. for a call of suspicious circumstance. When they arrived officers found a man lying facedown in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP say the unknown vehicle fled the scene immediately after the crash. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.

This crash is still under investigation.

