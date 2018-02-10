The Charity Championship Open raises money for several charities all at once

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield residents have a unique opportunity to give back to local Kern County charities Monday, February 12 at the Charity Championship Open at the Seven Oaks Country Club.

The event will benefit 18 various charities of choice. Tournament proceeds will be divided evenly among the charities.

The greens will feature a million dollar hole-in-one, exotic cars and guest appearances from former Major League Baseball player CJ Wilson.

The cost is $200 per player with $50 going back to a listed charity of choice. Tickets are still available for the golf tournament at charityco.org. Registration starts at 10 a.m. followed by lunch. The shotgun style tournament will begin at noon and conclude with an awards banquet at 4 p.m.