The Contreras Foundation teams up with Give Big Kern Campaign

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — The Contreras Foundation is teaming up with Give Big Kern in raising financial donations for Kern County.

The Foundation is a nonprofit organization that serves Kern County through the Adopt-A-Highway program.

Kern County’s Veterans are also recognized in the annual Veterans Day Parade. For 40 years, the Contreras Foundation has provided financial assistance to Kern County high school and college students with the desire to further their education at recognized public and private institutions.

Within the last ten years, their efforts have distributed over $70,000 in scholarships.

The deadline to make your contribution through Give Big Kern is May 4, through this link, https://www.givebigkern.org/organization/the-contreras-family-foundation.