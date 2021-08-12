Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

The Department of Transportation announces a 55-hour of roadwork for Friday

Caltrans announces 55-hour lane closure for Friday
items.[0].image.alt
23ABC
road closure public works
Posted at 4:03 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 19:03:06-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Department of Transportation is closing lanes or roadway paving operations on State Route 178 and southbound Buck Owens Boulevard for 55 hours on Friday.

The right lane of westbound State Route 178 will be closed between Buck Owens Boulevard the Southbound State Route 99 on-ramp starting the night of Friday, August 13 through the morning of Monday, August 16.

This closure will also include:

· A full closure of Southbound Buck Owens Boulevard from Riverside Drive to State Route 178. A posted detour will be available.

· The right left turn lane from northbound State Route 99 onto westbound Rosedale Highway will be closed.

· Northbound Buck Owens Boulevard and the southbound State Route 99 on-ramp from westbound State Route 178 will remain open.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!