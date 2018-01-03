The Department of Water Resources scheduled to have the first of five snow surveys of the year

The Department of Water Resources is scheduled to have the first of five snow surveys of the year at Phillips Station in the Sierra on Wednesday.

The Phillips snow course is one of hundreds that will be measured to support the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program during the winter and early spring.

Water managers use these measurements to anticipate runoff from the mountains during the spring snow-melt.

The survey will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Phillips Station on US-50 and Sierra-at-Tahoe Road.