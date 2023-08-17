The due date for county tax payments on unsecured property is approaching

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Office of the Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector would like to remind property owners in Kern County that the deadline for payment of unsecured property taxes is coming up.

Bills for taxable unsecured property, such as business and farm equipment, aircraft, boats, and other assets not attached to real estate, were mailed out to the relevant county residents on July 11, 2023. If you are among the property owners who received an unsecured property tax bill, payment is due by August 31.

Taxpayers may inquire about or make payments on their unsecured property taxes in person, through the mail, or online.

By mail:

KCCTC

P.O. Box 541004

Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004

In person:

Kern County Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office

1115 Truxtun Avenue, 2nd Floor

Bakersfield, CA 93301

Online:

www.KCTTC.CO.Kern.CA.US

Taxpayers may use Visa, MasterCard, AmEx, and Discover, as well as electronic checks. Payments rendered after the payment date are subject to a 10 percent penalty charge.

If you should have received a bill for unsecured property tax but did not, please contact the Kern County Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office at 868-3490.