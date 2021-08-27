The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater hosts special movie screenings in the fall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater is excited to have people back as they celebrate with three special movie screenings for the fall. Get ready for movies of all genres, especially for Halloween.

The screenings start with ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ on Sep. 24, followed by ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ on Oct. 15, and ‘The Monster Squad’ on Oct. 30. You can get your tickets for these special movie screenings online for $7 or by phone (661) 324-1369.

You can purchase your tickets at the box office with a valid military or student ID for a deal of buy one get one free.