The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater is hiring floor and box office staff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on H Street in Bakersfield is now hiring.

The theater is looking for ushers, ticket takers, and concessions staff. Interviews will be conducted on-the-spot at the theater on Monday, February 27 between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. Prospective new hires are encouraged to come dressed for success and bring a copy of their current resume.

Part-time positions start at $15.50 an hour, but that wage can go up to $17.50 an hour for experienced candidates. The Fox team says they're looking to hire dependable people with flexible schedules that will accommodate nighttime and weekend hours.

The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater is located at 2001 H Street in Bakersfield. Anyone with questions can email Info@TheBakersfieldFox.com.