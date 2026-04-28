The Kern County Fire Department announces the official promotion of Cole Bias to the role of division chief

The Kern County Fire Department has promoted Cole Bias to the role of division chief.

The department congratulated Bias on the promotion, calling it a testament to his exceptional hard work, leadership and dedication.

Fire department officials said they are excited to see the positive impact Bias will continue to make as he steps into his new role.

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