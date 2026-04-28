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The Kern County Fire Department announces the official promotion of Cole Bias to the role of division chief

The Kern County Fire Department congratulated Cole Bias on his promotion, praising his hard work, leadership and dedication to the agency.
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KERN COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT
NEW KCFD DIVISION CHIEF.png
Posted

The Kern County Fire Department has promoted Cole Bias to the role of division chief.

The department congratulated Bias on the promotion, calling it a testament to his exceptional hard work, leadership and dedication.

Fire department officials said they are excited to see the positive impact Bias will continue to make as he steps into his new role.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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