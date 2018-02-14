The Kern Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy recruiting for their upcoming training

Johana Restrepo
11:12 AM, Feb 14, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy is recruiting for their upcoming training academy.

They're looking for student sponsored positions for their POST Basic Academy scheduled for May 2018.

This academy prepares men and women for careers in law enforcement.

Students receive a POST certificate upon completion that allows them to apply for jobs in most California law enforcement agencies.

 

