The Lake Isabella Fishing Derby scheduled to begin this weekend

Johana Restrepo
12:45 PM, Mar 19, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - People from all over will be driving up the canyon this weekend for the Lake Isabella Fishing Derby.

None of the trout is tagged, so any trout is eligible to win prizes.

There will be vendors and activities at the family-friendly event scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

