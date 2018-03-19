The League of Dreams celebrating their 12th season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The League of Dreams celebrated their 12th season opener today, inviting athletes, families and community members to CSUB's Hardt Field.

The local non-profit gives athletes 5 to 22 years old the chance to play baseball despite physical or developmental limits.

“Athletes that have disabilities want to be just like any other kid, they just want to play sports, they want to be on a field, they want to have a jersey, they want to be a part of a team,” said Jessica Mathews the executive director of the league.

The ceremony began after the Runners beat Dartmouth. CSUB head coach, Jeremy Beard acknowledged the special day, “what great day for the community, for everyone involved, seeing a thousand people here plus, everything that’s going on here for such a great cause, and we can touch a lot of young hearts and souls,” said Beard.

League coach and father, Mike Holloway said the league not only gives every child a chance to play but also provides a support system for parents with children with disabilities.

Games will start March 30th at Fruitvale Norris Park.