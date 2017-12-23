The Mission at Kern County serving hundreds of Christmas meals on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Mission at Kern County will be hosting their community Christmas meal on Saturday.

This meal is usually served on Christmas Eve but because it falls on a Sunday this year the organization wanted to have it on Saturday to allow more volunteers and people in need to stop by and join in on the festivities.

The meal will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Mission estimates that it will serve thousands of meals during the month of December, hundreds of which will be served during this event.