The Mission Celebrates Easter on Good Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you are in need of a hot meal, The Mission is holding an Easter meal on Good Friday.

Volunteers will be serving baked hams, scalloped potatoes, green beans, and all the fixings to the community on March 30th.

The meal will be served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Christian Education Chapel inside the Mission Gates.

“Everyone should enjoy an Easter meal, even if you don’t have a place to call home,” said Carlos Baldovinos Executive Director of The Mission at Kern County. “We plan to serve a delicious meal, and share the true meaning of Easter with our residents, homeless and other guests. If you don’t have a family to share this meal with, then let us be your family this Easter.”

Mission staff and volunteers say this event is about making men, women and children feel at home during this special holiday.

Location: 821 E. 21st Street. Bakersfield, CA.

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.