The Mission hosting fajita fundraiser on Monday

Fair
HI: 72°
LO: 50°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Mission at Kern County is hosting a fundraising lunch on Monday.
Plates are priced at $10 each until 1 p.m.
People from all over will be driving up the canyon this weekend for the Lake Isabella Fishing Derby.
The Mission at Kern County is hosting a fundraising lunch on Monday.
Monday morning a class of first graders at Castle Elementary were surprised by our own 23ABC Chief Meteorologist Elaina Rusk and…
A beer tasting and dinner event benefiting local children is scheduled for this Saturday at Lengthwise Brewing.