The Mission providing hot meals to community for Good Friday

"If you don't have anywhere to go, we are your family. We want you to join us."
If you're in need of a hot meal this Easter weekend, The Mission at Kern County is hosting a Good Friday event Friday.
Posted at 11:41 AM, Apr 06, 2023
Volunteers will be serving golden baked hams, potatoes, and green beans to more than 300 homeless guests and surrounding community families.

Carlos Baldovinos, the executive director of The Mission has this message for Kern County residents.

"If you don't have anywhere to go, we are your family. We want you to join us. We want you to join us on something that's very festive, that we celebrate as an organization."

The meals are expected to be served Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Christian Education Chapel inside The Mission gates on 21st Street.

