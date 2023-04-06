The Mission providing hot meals to community for Good Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're in need of a hot meal this Easter weekend, The Mission at Kern County is hosting a Good Friday event Friday.

Volunteers will be serving golden baked hams, potatoes, and green beans to more than 300 homeless guests and surrounding community families.

Carlos Baldovinos, the executive director of The Mission has this message for Kern County residents.

23ABC News

"If you don't have anywhere to go, we are your family. We want you to join us. We want you to join us on something that's very festive, that we celebrate as an organization."

The meals are expected to be served Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Christian Education Chapel inside The Mission gates on 21st Street.