The Ultimate Bridal Event headed to Bakersfield January 7

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 53°
he first bridal event of the year in town, the Ultimate Bridal Event, is scheduled for January 7th.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The first bridal event of the year in town, the Ultimate Bridal Event, is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 7th.
The event will take place at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Different vendors will be attending the event.
General admission tickets for the event are $12.61 and VIP tickets are $33.72 . Tickets can be purchased here.
For more information, click here.
The first bridal event of the year in town, the Ultimate Bridal Event, is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 7th.
The 29th annual Fog Run is just one day away, and it's not too late to register.
According to CSUB Athletics, the women's soccer head coach Gary Curneen resigned. He's been the head soccer coach since 2014.
Due to higher than expected Mega Millions sales and nobody winning the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, lottery jackpots could reach up to a…