The Weeknd shoots music video in Taft

2:15 PM, Mar 15, 2018
TAFT, Calif. - The Weeknd was filming a music video in Taft Wednesday night, according to the Taft Chamber of Commerce.

Downtown streets were shut down as The Weeknd filmed at the Taft Fox Theater. 

Filming took place between 5 p.m. and midnight. 

In 2016, Megan Trainor shot the music video for "Better" in Taft.

