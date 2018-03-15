The Weeknd shoots music video in Taft

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 47°
TAFT, Calif. - The Weeknd was filming a music video in Taft Wednesday night, according to the Taft Chamber of Commerce.
Downtown streets were shut down as The Weeknd filmed at the Taft Fox Theater.
Filming took place between 5 p.m. and midnight.
In 2016, Megan Trainor shot the music video for "Better" in Taft.
The Weeknd was filming a music video in Taft Wednesday night, according to the Taft Chamber of Commerce.
After snow fell Wednesday night, all lifts will be open at Alta Sierra this weekend.
Drivers are riding into town for the California Shootout Hot Rod Races at the Auto Club Famoso Raceway this weekend.
Hundreds of cars will hit the streets of downtown Bakersfield for the second annual Cruizin 4 Charity Car Show.