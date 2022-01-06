The year starts off with highest ever gas prices

CALIF. (KERO) — According to Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch, gas prices remained steady in January but it’s still the highest Southern California has seen at the beginning of a year.

The average gasoline price in California is $4.66 but the average national price is $3.30 which is up a penny from a week ago.

The average price in Los Angeles-Long Beach area is $4.68 per gallon which is unchanged since last week but $1.36 higher than last year. The same goes for Riverside.

In Bakersfield specifically, the $4.61 average is $1.45 higher than a year ago but unchanged since last week.

“Southern California drivers started the new year paying the highest average price ever in the region for January; the statewide average today being 30 percent higher than a year ago when it was $3.26 per gallon.” said Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring.

“Oil prices are climbing again due civil unrest in a couple of oil producing countries, but that impact seems to be tempered by concerns about what the Omicron variant of Covid may do to gasoline demand.”

