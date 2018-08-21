There's a pop-up art exhibit celebrating 90 years of Mickey Mouse coming to New York City

NEW YORK CITY, New York -

Mickey Mouse only turns 90 once and Disney will kick off the celebrations in style with the first-of-its-kind art exhibition devoted to the iconic mouse.

Disney 'Mickey: The True Original Exhibition' will focus on Mickey Mouse's impact on pop culture and art.

The interactive 16,000 square-foot exhibit, "Mickey: The True Original Exhibition," is scheduled to open in November in New York City -- inspired by Mickey's status as a "true original."

The pop-up art exhibit will focus on his influence on pop culture and art through the years, highlighting moments from his unforgettable debut in "Steamboat Willie" to the hundreds of cartoon shorts he starred in.

If you're not in New York, fans can enjoy art installations from three artists in pop-up locations across the country ahead of the exhibition opening in November.

Disney Mickey Mouse watch on display in the 'Mickey: The True Original Exhibition' which will open in New York City in November.

In San Francisco, artist Kenny Scharf has created an installation inspired by the iconic Mickey Mouse watch, which takes guests through the black light world of Cosmic Cavern. Fans can even get a 360-degree tour of the experience in their own homes on Disney.com/MickeyTrueOriginal.

In Chicago, artist Amanda Ross-Ho will build a massive Mickey T-shirt that will be at the Chicago Art Expo in September.

In Los Angeles, sculptor Shinique Smith will honor the iconic Mickey Mouse plush toy through her installation that will be on display in October.

Disney Artists will create installations based on iconic Mickey products, like the classic Mickey Mouse tee.

“Mickey: The True Original Exhibition” will run from November 8, 2018 to February 10, 2019 at 60 10th Avenue, New York. It will be open from Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8.p.m. Tickets will are available for $38 per person at Disney.com/MickeyTrueOriginal.