Thief caught on camera while burglarizing Bakersfield strip club

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two Bakersfield strip clubs have been targeted over the past week, with thieves making away with $15,000 in cash during one theft.

Bakersfield Police say Deja Vu Showgirls in central Bakersfield was burglarized on Monday, January 15. Surveillance video shows the alleged thieves crawling through the club, stealing a safe and breaking open registers.

The break-in appears to have happened in the early morning hours, between 3 and 6 a.m. Deja Vu management says $15,000 in cash was stolen when the thieves took a safe; in total, damages added up to $40,000.

On Sunday, January 21, Exotic Kitty's in central Bakersfield was hit by thieves as well. Management there says nothing was stolen; instead, thieves tried to break into an ATM but left after they were unsuccessful.

In the Deja Vu incident, 3 to 4 men were spotted on cameras. In the Exotic Kitty's incident, management says 4 men were part of the break-in. At this time, it's unclear if the two are connected. Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 327-7111.