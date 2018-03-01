BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (UPDATE 3:48 a.m.) Bakersfield Police now say they believe the man responsible for the Fastrip robbery also hit two other convenience stores early Thursday Morning.

After pepper spraying the clerk at the Fastrip on White lane near Ashe Road, the man then hit the 7-11 on Stockdale Highway near California Avenue around 2:45 a.m. BPD says the man also used pepper spray there and got away with cash.

Less than a half hour later, BPD says the man then targeted the AM-PM on Ming Avenue near Stine Road. There he did not use pepper spray, but got away with some items.

As of 4:00 a.m. Thursday BPD was still looking for the man.

Bakersfield Police are looking for a man who robbed a Southwest Bakersfield gas station with pepper spray early Thursday morning.

BPD says Just before 1:30 a.m. a man entered the Fastrip gas station on White Lane near Ashe Road. Police say he pepper sprayed the clerk before taking the cash from the register. The man took off on foot before police arrived on scene. They say no one was injured, but the clerk was experiencing discomfort from the pepper spray.

The thief is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s with a stalky build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.