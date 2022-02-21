Watch
Third public hearing for city ward redistricting set for this week

Scheduled for Wednesday, February 23rd at 6 p.m.
The third public hearing for city ward redistricting is set for this week. The Bakersfield City Council will oversee the hearing Wednesday, February 23rd, at the city chambers on Truxtun Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The third public hearing for city ward redistricting is set for this week. The Bakersfield City Council will oversee the hearing Wednesday, February 23rd, at 6 p.m. at the city chambers on Truxtun Avenue.

This process will determine which neighborhoods and communities are grouped together into a district and elect a council member. It's similar to the census that happens every ten years.

If you'd like to submit a comment you can email the city clerk's office at city_clerk@bakersfieldcity.us.

Copies of the presentation are also available on the city website.

