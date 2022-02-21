Third public hearing for city ward redistricting set for this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The third public hearing for city ward redistricting is set for this week. The Bakersfield City Council will oversee the hearing Wednesday, February 23rd, at 6 p.m. at the city chambers on Truxtun Avenue.

This process will determine which neighborhoods and communities are grouped together into a district and elect a council member. It's similar to the census that happens every ten years.

If you'd like to submit a comment you can email the city clerk's office at city_clerk@bakersfieldcity.us.

Copies of the presentation are also available on the city website.