This year's Give Big Kern raised more than $700,000 for Kern nonprofits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tuesday was the year's biggest day of giving for our community, Give Big Kern. The annual fundraising event is a way for people to show their support for a variety of local organizations and nonprofits, to help them continue their goals of serving the county's residents.

There were more than 130 local nonprofits registered with Give Big Kern in 2023, hoping to use the annual fundraiser to help their organizations gain visibility and enhance their efforts to engage with the community.

President and CEO of the Kern Community Foundation Aaron Falk says he was excited once again to see all of the support shown by the community for Give Big Kern.

"It continues to grow year after year, and coming after covid, we're hoping it really takes off," said Falk.

As of press time Tuesday evening, over $720,000 had been raised by more than 2,700 donors. The Give Big Kern giving window closes at midnight when the final tally will be available.

According to Falk, Give Big Kern is a prime example of just how generous our community is.

23ABC Kern Comunity Foundation President and CEO Aaron Falk

"I love it! I mean, that's Kern County, right? We don't wait for somebody else to come in and help us if there is a problem. We look out for each other and that is what's going on today, is people are showing up, either with their wallets or with their time, to show their support for the organizations that are helping our friends and neighbors," said Falk.

Nonprofit organizations such as the Untamed Kingdom Learning Center, which works to help people who have fallen on hard times get back on their feet with a focus on education and rehabilitation.

"My mom is our drug and alcohol counselor, and then we have courses for free education, and we also want to help the homeless get off the streets and stuff like that, and help the education," said Untamed Kingdom Learning Center representative Don Holmes.

23ABC Don Holmes, Untamed Kingdom Learning Center

Another nonprofit taking part in Give Big Kern this year was the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County. Julie Yarez Ceja, director of programs with ADKAC, says the organization has been around for about 40 years, serving families on what she calls the "Alzheimer's journey." She says the money raised this year will help fund their new transportation program.

"All of your dollars that you donate today and every day go right back to helping families on the Alzheimer's journey. We're here to let families know that even though it's a long disease, that you're not alone," said Ceja. "We are families helping families."

23ABC Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County Director of Programs Julie Yarez Ceja

The local chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation is also taking part in the fundraiser. Director of Development Ashley Sodergren says their hope is to grant more wishes for children with critical illnesses here in Kern.

"We have about 80 kids right now in Kern County waiting for their wish, and on average a wish costs anywhere between $5,000 to $15,000 dollars depending on the types of wish," said Sodergren. "Travel wishes are obviously more expensive, and that seems to be the most popular wish."

Falk says that since Give Big Kern began back in 2016, roughly $4 million has been raised to help our local nonprofit organizations. He says he looks forward to many more years of giving, and he is so thankful for Kern County and its generosity.