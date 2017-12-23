BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (Update 12/22/17 6:42 p.m.) The Thomas fire became California’s largest wildfire on record Friday, burning 273,400 acres.

he massive fire that has raged for weeks through Ventura and Santa Barbara counties eclipsed the 2003 Cedar fire in San Diego County, which burned 273,246 acres.

Fire officials in Southern California now consider the deadly Thomas Fire to be the second largest in the state's history.

The fire has charred an area of about 415 square miles, or about 272,000 acres so far.

Cal-Fire also says this is the third most destructive fire, with more than 1,000 structures burned.

The fire is 55 percent contained. Milder winds and cooler temperatures have helped firefighters the past couple of days.

Two people have been killed in this fire one of which was 32-year-old Cory Iverson, a firefighter from San Diego.

The blaze is expected to be fully contained by the end of the first week of Jan.