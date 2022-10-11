Thomas Roads Improvement Program announces overnight road closures in Bakersfield

A nighttime closure has been scheduled for all lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am on October 12th and October 13th. This closure is for crews to work on pavement joints.

During this closure, traffic will be detoured to exit the expressway and take Stockdale Highway east to Wible Road, Wible south to Ming Avenue, and re-enter the expressway from the on-ramp on Ming.