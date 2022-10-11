Thomas Roads Improvement Program announces overnight road closures in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program in Bakersfield is continuing to work on local roads. Some upcoming nighttime road closures are scheduled.
A nighttime closure has been scheduled for all lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am on October 12th and October 13th. This closure is for crews to work on pavement joints.
During this closure, traffic will be detoured to exit the expressway and take Stockdale Highway east to Wible Road, Wible south to Ming Avenue, and re-enter the expressway from the on-ramp on Ming.
A nighttime closure has been scheduled for westbound Highway 58 at Chester Avenue between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am on October 12th and October 13th. This closure is for crews to perform electrical work.
During this closure, traffic will be detoured to head north at Chester Avenue, then west on Brundage Lane. At Wible Road/Oak Street, northbound motorists will travel north on Oak, then west on California Avenue, and re-enter the expressway via the northbound 99 on-ramp. Southbound motorists will be directed to head south on Wible Road, west on Ming Avenue, and re-enter the southbound 99 via the on-ramp.
California Highway Patrol will be monitoring both construction zones.
The Thomas Roads Improvement Program reminds drivers that construction schedules are subject to change depending on conditions and thanks the public for their patience. Keep an eye out for road workers, and please drive carefully.