Those without health coverage have until midnight to enroll in policies in the Covered California

BAKERSFIELD - January 31 at midnight is the last day for open enrollment for health coverage in 2018.

Current members can renew or change their health plans by midnight tonight.

Although federal officials recently voted to remove the Obamacare individual mandate for those without insurance, the penalty is still in place through 2018.

People who do not sign up for a plan will be hit with a penalty of at least 2.5 percent of their annual household income.