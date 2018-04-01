Thousands celebrate Easter in Kern County by attending church service

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Thousands of community members celebrated Easter across Kern County Sunday, including many Valley Bible Fellowship (VBF) churchgoers.

Every year church members hide 200 golden eggs around the community and share clues with the community about where each one is hidden via social media leading up to Easter day, which caught the eye of 23ABC.

Prizes were redeemed at the Easter service. Some of the prizes included gift cards, bikes and even iPads.

Sunday VBF also raffled off Easter baskets to several people who attended church service at eight, ten or twelve noon.

Every year Christians celebrate what they believe was the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter.