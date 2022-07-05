Thousands of illegal fireworks reports filed online to Kern Fire

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — It was a busy holiday weekend for the Kern County Fire Department.

The fireworks task force received 6,400 reports through its online illegal fireworks reporter between June 28th and July 4th.

Four thousand were reported on July 4th alone.

The new online reporting tool was used this year to help reduce the number of non-emergency calls to 911, although it still received 1,900 calls Monday.

Kern County Fire thanks the community for using the illegal fireworks reporter which provided them with real-time data to better direct resources.

Officials say Kern County Fire responded to 214 separate incidents including a total of 77 fires.

The fires reported were:

18 structure fires

45 outside fires

6 vegetation fires

3 vehicle fires

3 smoke investigations