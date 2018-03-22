Thousands without power in Southwest Bakersfield

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 49°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Electricity went out to more than 4,300 PG&E customers Thursday afternoon.
The company said the outage started just after 4 p.m. and estimated restoration was not immediately available.
The cause of the outage was unknown. PG&E was sending an assessment crew to the outage.
The Bakersfield Police Department is responding to a shooting in east Bakersfield.
Many of you have been on standby for Toys R Us and Babies R Us sales following the recent bankruptcy announcement.
A student was charged and a message went home to the parents of Centennial High School students after a shell casing was found on the floor…