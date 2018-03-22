Thousands without power in Southwest Bakersfield

4:24 PM, Mar 22, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Electricity went out to more than 4,300 PG&E customers Thursday afternoon.

The company said the outage started just after 4 p.m. and estimated restoration was not immediately available.

The cause of the outage was unknown. PG&E was sending an assessment crew to the outage.
 

