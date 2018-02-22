Threat about potential shooting making the rounds on social media, police investigating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A social media post threatening a shooting at "SHS" is making the rounds on social media.

The post appears to be written by a "Ray Andres" and reads "I will not being telling people what my name is, but I will bring a gun to school Tomorrow, so be prepared to hear shoots (sic)." Another post shortly after reads, "Yes SHS is the school I want."

23ABC reached out to local law enforcement to see if they are investigating the posts, according to Shafter Police Department, they are aware of the threat, but are redirecting all questions to the Kern High School District Police Department.

23ABC reached out to the Kern High School District for comment and is waiting to hear back.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they have not received any reports of a threat to a high school and were not aware of the social media post.

23ABC reached out to the Bakersfield Police Department and is waiting to hear back.

A search online shows multiple law enforcement agencies across the U.S. have posted on Facebook about the same social media threat.

This is a developing story, we will update the information as we hear back from agencies.