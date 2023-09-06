Watch Now
Three-alarm fire breaks out at business in McFarland

Little information about the fire is known at this hour. What we do know is that fire crews were called to Sunview Cold Storage on Peterson Road just after 8 p.m.
Sunview Cold Storage, September 2023
Posted at 8:44 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 11:44:39-04

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — A fire broke out Tuesday night at a business just north of McFarland and fire crews are still on the scene.

Little information about the fire is known at this hour. What we do know is that fire crews were called to Sunview Cold Storage on Peterson Road just after 8 p.m.

Fire officials said a third alarm was initiated due to the rapid growth of the incident.

No injuries were reported and the Kern County Fire Department says the cause is unknown.

