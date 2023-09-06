Three-alarm fire breaks out at business in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — A fire broke out Tuesday night at a business just north of McFarland and fire crews are still on the scene.

Little information about the fire is known at this hour. What we do know is that fire crews were called to Sunview Cold Storage on Peterson Road just after 8 p.m.

Fire officials said a third alarm was initiated due to the rapid growth of the incident.

No injuries were reported and the Kern County Fire Department says the cause is unknown.

