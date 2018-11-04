Three arrested after ShotSpotter activation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Three people have been arrested after a ShotSpotter activation.

BPD officers were called out to 421 East 10th Street in East Bakersfield regarding a ShotSpotter activation for seven rounds heard. Once at the residence, officers conducted a probation search and found bullet casings in the backyard. Officers also located a stolen 9mm handgun that was loaded with ammunition matching the casings found.

Adrian Mendoza, 25, Kazan Villegas, 26, and Steven Jimenez, 28, were arrested for conspiracy, firearms related charges, and gang participation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.