Three arrested after stabbing at Hard Rock Casino on Sunday

Kern County Sheriff's Office executed search warrants in Shafter to arrest Miguel Valladolid, Juan Cueto, and Christina Cueto following Sunday morning casino fight
23ABC
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Three people were arrested following a stabbing at the Hard Rock Casino Tejon on Sunday morning.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested Miguel Valladolid, Juan Cueto, and Christina Cueto in connection with the incident. Deputies responded to reports of a fight at the casino around 1:40 a.m. Sunday and found a person who had been stabbed. The suspects had already left the scene when law enforcement arrived.

The victim sustained moderate injuries.

KCSO executed two search warrants in Shafter on Walnut Street and West Tulare Avenue, which led to the arrests of all three suspects.

Valladolid was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. Juan Cueto and Christina Cueto were both charged with conspiracy.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110.

