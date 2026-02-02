Three arrested after stabbing at Hard Rock Casino on Sunday

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Three people were arrested following a stabbing at the Hard Rock Casino Tejon on Sunday morning.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested Miguel Valladolid, Juan Cueto, and Christina Cueto in connection with the incident. Deputies responded to reports of a fight at the casino around 1:40 a.m. Sunday and found a person who had been stabbed. The suspects had already left the scene when law enforcement arrived.

The victim sustained moderate injuries.

KCSO executed two search warrants in Shafter on Walnut Street and West Tulare Avenue, which led to the arrests of all three suspects.

Valladolid was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. Juan Cueto and Christina Cueto were both charged with conspiracy.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

