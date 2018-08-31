Three arrested in connection to murder at Motel 6 in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police say three people are now facing charges in connection to a murder that happened at a Motel 6 in Southwest Bakersfield back in July 2018.

Police say 49-year-old Maria Irene Stokes and 20-year-old Ryan Jesus Lopez Jr. were identified as suspects in the murder of Lazaro Gonzalez and taken into custody on August 30, 2018. BPD says they then identified another suspect, 19-year-old Angel Reyes Aaron. He was arrested and charged with being an accessory to the murder.

Back on July 9, 2018, at about midnight, BPD officers responded to the Motel 6 at 1350 Easton Drive for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found Gonzalez with major wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.