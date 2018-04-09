Three Bakersfield brothers plead guilty to manufacture and distribution of cannabinoids

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Three Bakersfield brothers pleaded guilty on Monday to manufacturing and distributing synthetic cannabinoids, otherwise known as "spice."

According to the plea agreements, Yousef Aezah, 28, Adhim Aezah, 23, and Dirar Aezah, 19, maintained a warehouse in Bakersfield that they used for their operation.

The brothers also agreed to give up more than $1 million seized during their arrests.

They are now out of custody and are expected to be sentenced on July 16, facing up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 criminal fine.