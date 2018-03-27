Three illegal marijuana grows in Cal City busted on Tuesday

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California City officials busted three illegal marijuana grows on Tuesday, bringing the number of grow houses hit to 50.
The homes were on Jimson, Satinwood and Peach. One of the homes is located across the street from an elementary school, according to police.
Authorities were able to seize a total of 822 plants and say that the rental homes had about $100,000 worth of damage and were stealing power.
