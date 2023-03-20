Watch Now
Three men arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Bakersfield

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday in Central Bakersfield.
Posted at 9:12 AM, Mar 20, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday in Central Bakersfield.

Officers were called to the area of 34th and Q streets around 1 a.m. They found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

During the investigation, BPD says they identified and arrested three Bakersfield men: 45-year-old Ira Kindle and 34-year-old Keith Hamilton are both charged with murder. Thirty-year-old Terrel Shepherd faces various firearm charges.

Anyone with additional information can call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

