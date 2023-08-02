Three men arrested in connection to series of armed robberies in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two local men and a teenager have been arrested for a series of armed robberies at convenience stores last month.

Bakersfield police say the three suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Isaac Sanchez, 21-year-old Nicholas Thornton, and an unnamed 17-year-old.

All three were allegedly involved in robberies at three separate gas stations in the areas of east and downtown Bakersfield.

Officials say detectives conducted surveillance on the three suspects and arrested them following a robbery of a 7-11 on July 30.

A gun was seized that police say matched the description of the firearm in the other two incidents.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.