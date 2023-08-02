Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three men arrested in connection to series of armed robberies in Bakersfield

Bakersfield police say the three suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Isaac Sanchez, 21-year-old Nicholas Thornton, and an unnamed 17-year-old.
Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) Car, Bakersfield (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of a Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) car in Bakersfield, Calif.
Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) Car, Bakersfield (FILE)
Posted at 9:34 AM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 12:34:06-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two local men and a teenager have been arrested for a series of armed robberies at convenience stores last month.

Bakersfield police say the three suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Isaac Sanchez, 21-year-old Nicholas Thornton, and an unnamed 17-year-old.

All three were allegedly involved in robberies at three separate gas stations in the areas of east and downtown Bakersfield.

Officials say detectives conducted surveillance on the three suspects and arrested them following a robbery of a 7-11 on July 30.

A gun was seized that police say matched the description of the firearm in the other two incidents.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mulan Ticket Sweepstakes

Win Tickets to see Mulan