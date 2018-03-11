Three people arrested for suspicion of DUI, two had previous DUI convictions

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Three people were arrested on Saturday night for suspicion of DUI, two of which had previously been convicted of DUI.
The Bakersfield Police Department had extra officers on the roads from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 4 a.m. on Sunday in lieu of a DUI and driver's license checkpoint that was canceled due to the weather.
Officers made contact with 145 drivers in the area and 30 were detained to further evaluate their sobriety level.
