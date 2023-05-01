Three people arrested in east Bakersfield following ShotSpotter alert

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three people were arrested in east Bakersfield after police received a ShotSpotter Alert.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were sent to a residence in the 1000 block of Kentucky Street early Monday morning after receiving the alert. When they arrived, officers found bullet casings in the front yard.

During the investigation, officers found a loaded unregistered handgun and methamphetamine in the home.

Three people were arrested: 31-year-old Michael Mesa, 43-year-old Daniel Mesa, and 35-year-old Angela Martinez, all of Bakersfield. They face charges of "willfully discharging a firearm with gross negligence, weapons violations, narcotics charges, and other associated charges."

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.