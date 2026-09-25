Three people, including two children, seriously injured in hit-and-run crash; suspect search ongoing

Police are searching for a suspected hit-and-run driver following a crash that injured three people, including two children, Thursday afternoon.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the crash happened Thursday around 2 p.m. near Tyree Toliver and Wilkins Street.

Police said Gael Garcia, 22, is suspected of driving the vehicle that ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Authorities said Garcia then fled on foot.

Two children and one adult were in the vehicle that was hit and received significant injuries. One of the children had to be airlifted to the hospital in stable but critical condition, police added.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Garcia is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.