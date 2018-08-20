Three suspects wanted for theft at a Walmart in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance in identifying three suspects believed to be responsible for theft on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Police said the theft occurred at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Allen Road.

There are three suspects, depicted above. The three suspects fled in a gray Dodge Charger according to police.

Police said that the suspects can be identified as:

1. Black male in his 20s, 6 feet 1 inches, approximately 170 pounds

2. Black male in his 30's, 6 feet 3 inches, approximately 250 pounds

3. Black male in his 20's, 5 feet 10 inches, approximately 230 pounds

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Officer Montgomery at 661-326-3871 or BPD at 661-327-7111.