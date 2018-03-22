Three-year-old child mauled by dog after falling out of window into dog run, two adults arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two adult arrested after a 3-year-old was mauled by a dog in North Edwards.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday around 3:20 p.m. officers responded to the 13000 block of Davenport near Bellaire Avenue for a report of a child being attacked by a dog.

When KCSO deputies, Kern County Fire Department and HALL Ambulance arrived on scene they found the toddler with severe facial injuries caused by the dog.

The child was airlifted to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

During the course of the investigation, deputies found the home to be filthy and living conditions were hazardous and not suitable for children.

Child Protective Services responded and took an 8-month-old child into protective custody.

Kern County Animal Control responded and took custody of the pit bull.

It was determined the child had fallen out of a window and into the dog run, where it was attacked.

Police said the mother, Samantha Meyers was asleep and did not realize the child was being attacked.

A good Samaritan neighbor heard the attack and responded to the location.

The person was able to tear down a portion of a chain link fence and rescue the child.

Samantha Meyers, 22, and Nathan Albey, 25, were both arrested for felony child endangerment and were booked into the Kern County Jail.