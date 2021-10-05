Watch
Tips for CHiPs Fundraiser has raised $300K in 11 years

The annual Tips for CHiPs fundraiser has become the biggest single day charity event to benefit the CHP's Widows and Orphans fund. In 11 years, this charity 'lunch' has raised more than $300,000 dollars.
Posted at 9:17 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 12:17:33-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 12th annual Tips for CHiPs fundraiser will be dine-in and drive thru this year to benefit the California Highway Patrol's Widows and Orphans Trust Fund.

The annual event is from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct, 6th at the Outback Steakhouse on Stockdale Highway. The fundraiser has collected just over $300,000 dollars so far, all from Kern County.

There will be dine-in and drive thru available this year and tickets are $25.

It's viewed as a reunion of sorts as CHP officers, friends, and supporters gather to remember officer Mark Ehly.

And it's a family that his daughter, Morgan, has been able to depend on for years.

Morgan Ehly was 14 when her dad CHP Officer Mark Ehly suffered a stroke a few days after Christmas in 2009. Several months later a second stroke took his life.

And while the Widows and Orphans Trust Fund helped Morgan and her mom, Shannon, during a difficult time, her dad's law enforcement family filled the gaps like on her wedding day.

And now the family is growing a bit. While they haven't picked a name yet for the little girl, Morgan believes she will experience a lot of what she did as a child.

And she says she still plans to take care of her fundraising family on Wednesday when she gets to see everyone again in person.

A gathering that gives back to families just like hers.

