Tips for CHiPs Fundraiser has raised $300K in 11 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 12th annual Tips for CHiPs fundraiser will be dine-in and drive thru this year to benefit the California Highway Patrol's Widows and Orphans Trust Fund.

The annual event is from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct, 6th at the Outback Steakhouse on Stockdale Highway. The fundraiser has collected just over $300,000 dollars so far, all from Kern County.

There will be dine-in and drive thru available this year and tickets are $25.

It's viewed as a reunion of sorts as CHP officers, friends, and supporters gather to remember officer Mark Ehly.

And it's a family that his daughter, Morgan, has been able to depend on for years.

Morgan Ehly was 14 when her dad CHP Officer Mark Ehly suffered a stroke a few days after Christmas in 2009. Several months later a second stroke took his life.

And while the Widows and Orphans Trust Fund helped Morgan and her mom, Shannon, during a difficult time, her dad's law enforcement family filled the gaps like on her wedding day.

And now the family is growing a bit. While they haven't picked a name yet for the little girl, Morgan believes she will experience a lot of what she did as a child.

And she says she still plans to take care of her fundraising family on Wednesday when she gets to see everyone again in person.

A gathering that gives back to families just like hers.