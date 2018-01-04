Tips for heating your home safely to avoid fires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department and the U.S. Fire Administration want to remind everyone to heat their homes safely this winter because more fires happen during the winter than any other time of the year.

One of the biggest fire hazards to your home is a portable heater. BFD advises making sure the heater has an automatic shut-off so if it tips over, it shuts off.

It's also recommended to keep anything that can burn three feet away from the heater. Plug heaters directly into wall outlets instead of extension cords. And turn off heaters when you go to bed or leave the room.

Officials also recommend you have professionals check out all heating devices like furnaces and fireplaces before using them to make sure they are running properly.